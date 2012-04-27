TRIPOLI The head of Libya's ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) on Friday denied a report that the interim government had been sacked two months before the country's first free polls.

"The council has made no decision about changing the government and we will not make any decisions about a government reshuffle until the beginning of next week," Mustafa Abdel Jalil told Reuters by phone.

NTC member Fathi Baja was quoted in a media report late on Thursday as saying that the council had decided to fire Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib and members of the cabinet but had not made its decision public.

Baja later denied the statement to Reuters.

The confusion highlights lingering instability and infighting within the national authorities eight months after the end of the conflict that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, as they try to impose order on a country awash with weapons.

A spokesman for the NTC has previously said the council was reviewing the work of some of the government's ministers with a view to possibly replacing some of them.

"Some NTC members have collected signatures in favour of a reshuffle but no decision has been made yet," Abdel Jalil said on Friday.

Last November, Keib was brought in to oversee the country's shaky transition from civil war to democracy. He chose a new cabinet that began to integrate former rebel fighters into a new national army and build new government institutions from scratch.

The elections are expected in mid-June.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al-Shalchi; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)