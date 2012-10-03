Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
TRIPOLI Libyan Prime Minister-elect Mustafa Abushagur presented his cabinet line-up on Wednesday to the ruling national congress for its approval.
Abushagur, in a televised session, nominated Mabrouk Issa Abu Harroura as the North African country's new oil minister. He said the post of foreign minister had yet to be filled.
The congress will vote on the cabinet list on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ali Shuaib; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Michael Roddy)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
ISTANBUL Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party said on Monday it had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over what it said was the unlawful imprisonment of its two leaders on terrorism-related charges.