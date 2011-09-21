NEW YORK Libya, which is slowly emerging from a six-month civil war, will likely have a new government within the next 10 days, Libyan interim Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril said on Tuesday.

"I'm not bothered by the time consumed to bring about a national consensus," he said after a Group of Eight conference on aiding Arab countries' transition to democracy taking place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

"I expect the government to be announced in the next week to 10 days maximum," he said.

Jibril said that among the considerations the interim leaders were dealing with were the number of ministries and whether they would be in Tripoli or divided between eastern and western Libya.

The National Transitional Council, or NTC, Libya's interim leadership, was based in the east during the civil war, while fighters loyal to ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi were concentrated in the west.

Although Gaddafi has been effectively driven from power, some of his loyalists are harassing NTC troops in a few isolated locations.

Jibril said there would be some democratic improvements in the new government to make the oil-producing OPEC member state more transparent.

"With this (new) government comes other structures such as an international tendering body to add some sort of transparency and some credibility to the work of the government," he said.

