BENGHAZI, Libya The head of Libya's interim government announced on Monday changes to its ministers but kept key portfolios of foreign affairs and oil unchanged.

"The council has made some amendments to some portfolios in the executive office," the head of the National Transitional Council (NTC), Mustafa Abdel Jalil, told a news conference.

But he said the executive council would still be led by Mahmoud Jibril, who would also retain the foreign affairs portfolio. He said Ali Tarhouni would "keep the portfolio of finance and oil temporarily."

Abdel Jalil said oil issues "will return to the national oil authority when it becomes active in a period less than a week."

