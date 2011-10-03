Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
BENGHAZI, Libya The head of Libya's interim government announced on Monday changes to its ministers but kept key portfolios of foreign affairs and oil unchanged.
"The council has made some amendments to some portfolios in the executive office," the head of the National Transitional Council (NTC), Mustafa Abdel Jalil, told a news conference.
But he said the executive council would still be led by Mahmoud Jibril, who would also retain the foreign affairs portfolio. He said Ali Tarhouni would "keep the portfolio of finance and oil temporarily."
Abdel Jalil said oil issues "will return to the national oil authority when it becomes active in a period less than a week."
(Writing by Edmund Blair)
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.