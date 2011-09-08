TRIPOLI Libya's interim government chief Mahmoud Jibril, on his first visit to Tripoli since it was taken by his forces, made an apparent threat to resign if infighting were to erupt in the movement that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

"Some have made attempts to start a political game before reaching a common consensus on the rules," Jibril told a news conference, adding that the priority for the new administration was to finish the battle against Gaddafi forces.

"If we discover that we are not on common ground, then I will retreat."

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Writing by Barry Malone; Editing by Elizabeth Fullerton)