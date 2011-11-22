TRIPOLI Libyan Prime Minister designate Abdurrahim El-Keib named his new government on Tuesday, three months after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

It features several surprise appointments that suggested the line-up was aimed at trying to soothe rivalries between regional factions.

Here are details of the ministers with major portfolios:

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTERS:

- MUSTAFA BU SHAGUR: an academic working in the United Arab Emirates.

- OMAR ABDALLAH ABDELKARIM

DEFENCE: OSAMA AL-JUWALI

Al-Juwali is the head of the military council of Zintan, the remote Libyan mountain town whose fighters captured Muammar Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam on Saturday. Al-Juwali is a former teacher who later joined the military. He is also the nephew of a former Libyan deputy central bank governor.

FOREIGN: ASHOUR BIN HAYAL

Bin Hayal is a foreign ministry official from Derna, in eastern Libya. His appointment comes as a surprise. It was widely expected that Libya's deputy ambassador to the United Nations Ibrahim Dabbashi would be named foreign minister.

OIL: ABDURRAHIM BEN YAZZA

Ben Yazza is a former executive of Italian oil company Eni, the largest foreign oil producer in Libya before the war. He also worked at the state-owned National Oil Corporation

(NOC).

Libya's NOC website says Ben Yezza was previously "chairman of the operator's management committee at Eni Oil" and a source at Eni has said Ben Yezza had a consulting job with the company.

JUSTICE: ALI HAMEDA ASHOUR

If Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is prosecuted in Libya, the new minister's most high profile task will be to oversee the trial of the younger Gaddafi.

HEALTH: FATIMA AL-HAMROUSH

She is a doctor from the eastern town of al-Baida, doing postgraduate studies abroad.

SPORT AND YOUTH: FETHI TARBEL

A human rights activist and lawyer who represented families of the Abu Salim massacre in 1996. His arrest in February sparked the riots in Benghazi that lead to Libya's uprising.

He sat on the Nantional Transitional Council in Benghazi.

SOCIAL AFFAIRS: FAWZIA SIYALA

She is from Tripoli.

COMMUNICATIONS: ANWAR AL-FEITOURI

He held the post of transport and communications minister on the National Transitional Council.

INDUSTRY: MAHMOUD AL-FTEISI

He is from Zlitan.

CULTURE: ABDULRAHMAN HABIL

DEPUTY CULTURE: ATIYAH AL OGLY

He is of Amazigh, or Berber, origin. The Amazigh minority was repressed under former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and since his overthrow they have been seeking greater recognition of their language and culture.

EDUCATION: SULEIMAN AL-SAHELI

He keeps his post.

