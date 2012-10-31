TRIPOLI Libyan security forces shot in the air to disperse a crowd of protesters outside the headquarters of the national assembly on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

The General National Congress was meeting inside, voting to approve Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's proposed government line-up. Tuesday's vote was postponed after protesters, angry with some of the nominations, stormed the congress meeting hall.

On Wednesday, about 100 protesters gathered again outside the building, which was guarded under tight security.

