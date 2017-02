TRIPOLI Libyan Prime Minister-elect Mustafa Abushagur withdrew his proposed government list on Thursday, just a day after presenting it to congress for approval, a congress member said in a televised session.

Abushagur was due to speak on Libyan television later.

Congress leader Mohammed Magarief said during the television meeting that the list had not been approved by the congress and that Abushagur would have to present a new line-up by Sunday.

