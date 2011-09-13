LONDON Libya has bought 100,000 tonnes of Russian milling wheat in recent weeks and will need a further 500,000 tonnes of wheat in the coming months as it recovers from months of war, a trading company involved in Libyan grain deals told Reuters.

Libya was a big importer of food before six months of fighting interrupted supply chains. The ruling interim council is struggling to assert its control over the entire country and capture a handful of stubbornly defended towns that still back ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Michaela Eikel, general manager with Hamburg-based trading company Alphamate Commodity, said it had sold 50,000 tonnes of Russian milling wheat to Libya in July-August, with a further two cargoes on the way. The Sea Dream was one of the ships.

"We are loading in Russia at Novorossiisk 25,000 tonnes of very good quality Russian milling wheat for Benghazi, which is due to arrive around September 20. The next one will be loaded for Benghazi on September 20-25 also 25,000 tonnes of milling wheat," she said in an interview on Tuesday.

"The Libyans are taking Russian wheat because it is at least $20 per tonne cheaper than French wheat and the quality is very good (in terms of) the protein and gluten percentage."

Millions of tonnes of low-priced Russian wheat have surged onto global markets since Russia ended a near year-long grain export ban in July, sweeping aside competitors including those from Europe.

Eikel said Libya would need at least another 500,000 tonnes of wheat in the next two to three months for October, November, December delivery. "The quantities are large," she said.

Some anti-Gaddafi officials have warned that Russia alongside China and Brazil may lose out with the new government due to their lack of support or even opposition to international sanctions and a NATO-led military campaign in Libya.

"It is not a problem and should not have an effect (on grains sales from Russia) and it is a small political issue," Eikel said. "For the business, we have the full cooperation of the Russian government who have said they wish to support Libya."

Eikel said the wheat had been supplied by Russian state grain trader the United Grain Co.

A United Grain Co official confirmed it supplied grain for the two shipments in July-August without providing more details.

Alphamate Commodity has provided Libya with grains since 2003. It buys and exports grains mainly from Russia and Ukraine but also Argentina, Brazil and the United States.

World powers imposed sanctions on Libya this year as the conflict escalated. The National Transitional Council (NTC) has been trying to get these lifted so the country can get back to business. In the meantime, traders expected payment issues to hold up purchases.

Eikel said the previous two shipments involving a Libyan partner loaded in July from Novorossiisk to Tripoli and had been paid for by state buyer the National Flour Mill, whose Tripoli office was under Gaddafi control. Due to heavy fighting in the capital the two ships were unable to discharge and remained at anchorage for over a month, incurring demurrage costs.

Eikel said Alphamate Commodity and the two vessels' owners agreed to send the ships to Benghazi despite risks and the NTC not having the money to pay for the costs which included demurrage fees. One of the vessels, the Sea Dream, was also damaged by gunfire.

"The (commercial) office of the NTC has confirmed payment in Libyan dinars and later on in dollars once the central bank will start working," she said.

(Additional reporting by Aleksandras Budrys in Moscow)