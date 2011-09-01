LONDON A cargo ship carrying 25,000 tonnes of maize has docked in the Libyan port of Benghazi in a commercial deal, the vessel's manager said on Thursday.

A second source in Russia, meanwhile, said the ship was carrying wheat.

The Sea Dream bulker vessel was moored in Benghazi, AIS ship tracking on Reuters showed.

The vessel's Latvia-based manager, ALS Ship Management, said it had loaded in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

"She is due to discharge her cargo, which in total should be 25,000 tonnes of maize," an official with ALS Ship Management told Reuters on Thursday.

"The discharging is going quite slowly due to some problems with shore facilities. For instance, there is a fuel shortage for the trucks, so I hope she will finalise on September 6, but I am not sure," the official said, adding it was a commercial deal.

Trade and shipping sources told Reuters this week Libya is aiming to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat and 400,000 tonnes of flour in the next two to three months, although western sanctions imposed on ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi and worries over port security will hinder the pace of shipments.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Aleksandras Budrys, editing by Jane Baird)