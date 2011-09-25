CAIRO A mass grave has been found near Abu Salim prison in the Libyan capital Tripoli containing the remains of 1,200 bodies, Al Jazeera television reported on Sunday.

The channel quoted its correspondent, but did not give further details in the brief headline.

The government of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi used Abu Salim prison, in the south of Tripoli, to detain its opponents, including many who rose up against his rule.

The prison was the scene of a massacre in 1996 when, according to human rights groups, about 2,000 inmates were killed.

