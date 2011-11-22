Saif al-Islam is seen after his capture, in the custody of revolutionary fighters in Obari, Libya November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar El-Darwish

TRIPOLI The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor said on Tuesday Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the captured son of the former Libyan leader, does not necessarily have to be tried in The Hague if Libya's own justice system is up to the task.

Luis Moreno-Ocampo told reporters on his arrival at Tripoli International Airport that he was not planning to meet Saif al-Islam. Gaddafi's son, who was captured in southern Libya at the weekend, is wanted by the ICC for crimes against humanity.

