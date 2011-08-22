AMSTERDAM The International Criminal Court's prosecutor on Monday said he had contacted Libyan rebels but needed more talks to determine how to transfer arrested suspects such as Saif al-Islam Gaddafi to The Hague.

Prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo said he held talks with the rebels' National Transitional Council on Monday about its efforts to stabilise the situation in Tripoli and to establish security, and that he was committed to support these efforts.

"Further conversations will define the precise way to move forward, including the possibility to apprehend and surrender to the court the three individuals alleged to have committed crimes," Moreno-Ocampo said in a statement.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Muammar Gaddafi, his son Saif and Libyan intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi in June on charges of crimes against humanity after the U.N. Security Council referred the Libyan situation to the court in February.

