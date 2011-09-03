An anti-Gaddafi fighter shouts 'Allah Akbar', or 'God is Great', during the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Tripoli August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Libyans pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr near the courthouse in Benghazi August 31, 2011. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A woman waves a Kingdom of Libya flag at a children's playground during celebrations for Eid al-Fitr in Tripoli August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saadi Gaddafi, the third son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (portrait on left), speaks at a news conference in Sydney in this February 7, 2005 file photo. Saadi said on August 31, 2011 he had contacted a commander of the Libyan National Transitional Council in Tripoli with authorisation from his father as part of efforts to stop the bloodshed in Libya, al-Arabiya TV reported. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files

Children enjoy themselves on an amusement ride at a children's playground during celebrations for Eid al-Fitr in Tripoli August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A forklift prepares to transport crates of bank notes at an airport in Benghazi August 31, 2011. Britain's Royal Air Force on Wednesday flew a special mission to Libya -- freshly printed bank notes worth more than $1.5 billion which will be used to help its new rulers pay public workers and banks to replenish cash machines. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A forklift (rear) transports crates of bank notes at an airport in Benghazi August 31, 2011. Britain's Royal Air Force on Wednesday flew a special mission to Libya -- freshly printed bank notes worth more than $1.5 billion which will be used to help its new rulers pay public workers and banks to replenish cash machines. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R), Mustafa Abdel Jalil, chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council (NTC), and Mahmoud Jibril, the head of Libya's rebel National Transitional Council, pose as they attend a bilateral meeting ahead of the 'Friends of Libya' conference in Paris September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Civilians attend Eid al-Fitr celebrations after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in Tahreer Square about 40 km (25 miles) west of Tripoli August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Abandoned tanks are seen in a military base in Tarhouna some 80 km (50 miles), south Tripoli September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Children transport containers of water in a shopping cart in the city of Tripoli September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

An anti-Gaddafi fighter sits in a vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft gun as he operates a checkpoint near the airport in Tripoli September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-Gaddafi fighters stand on an SA-5 SAM missile in Burkan air defense military base, which was destroyed by a NATO air strike, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R), Mustafa Abdel Jalil (C), chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council (NTC), and Mahmoud Jibril (L), the head of the NTC, hold a joint news conference at the 'Friends of Libya' conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Libyan rebels carrying weapons gesture as they walk ahead of the front line to catch up to forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi in Om El Khanfousa, 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Sirte, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Libyan rebels rest on a tank in preparation for the bombing of forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi ahead of the front line in Om El Khanfousa, 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Sirte, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Libyan rebels carrying weapons gesture as they walk ahead of the front line to catch up to forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi in Om El Khanfousa, 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Sirte, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An anti-Gaddafi fighter receives a Kingdom of Libya flag from a civilian as they arrive in Tarhouna, some 70 km (43.5 miles) north of Bani Walid September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

TRIPOLI/MISRATA, Libya Libya's interim government said it was closing in on bastions of support for Muammar Gaddafi on Saturday, although there were mixed signals of how quickly their forces were moving.

Although the head of the NATO-backed National Transitional Council (NTC) reaffirmed a week-long grace period for making terms to avoid bloodshed, anti-Gaddafi fighters besieging two important towns said they were ready to attack.

A spokesman for Gaddafi, who is in hiding since his capital fell to rebel forces two weeks ago, dismissed talk of surrender and said powerful tribal leaders were still loyal to him.

Outside the town of Bani Walid, a stronghold of Libya's biggest tribe in Tripoli's desert hinterland, a spokesman for NTC forces said their patience was exhausted and an offensive would begin within hours. Around Sirte, Gaddafi's home town on the coast, there was similar impatience among the fighters.

"In a few hours we will enter, we will be in Bani Walid," local military spokesman Mahmoud Abdul Aziz told Reuters at a checkpoint 60 km (40 miles) north of the town where commanders for the National Transitional Council said this week they believe Gaddafi himself may have taken refuge.

"Some people have asked for more time. But we gave them enough time," Abdul Aziz said.

"We've lost patience. They have no forces and our morale is high. Today at night, or tomorrow morning, we're going to open Bani Walid, we're going to attack."

Yet there remained some doubt over the forces' plans. Some hours earlier, NTC chief Mustafa Abdel Jalil had told a news conference in the eastern city of Benghazi, the seat of the six-month uprising, that he was ready for more negotiation:

"With God's grace, we are in a position of strength. We can enter any city ... but because of our care and desire to prevent bloodshed and avoid more destruction to national institutions we have given a period of one week.

"This is an opportunity for these cities to announce their peaceful joining of the revolution," he said.