An anti-Gaddafi fighter shouts 'Allah Akbar', or 'God is Great', during the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Tripoli August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Libyans pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr near the courthouse in Benghazi August 31, 2011. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A woman waves a Kingdom of Libya flag at a children's playground during celebrations for Eid al-Fitr in Tripoli August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saadi Gaddafi, the third son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (portrait on left), speaks at a news conference in Sydney in this February 7, 2005 file photo. Saadi said on August 31, 2011 he had contacted a commander of the Libyan National Transitional Council in Tripoli with authorisation from his father as part of efforts to stop the bloodshed in Libya, al-Arabiya TV reported. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files

Children enjoy themselves on an amusement ride at a children's playground during celebrations for Eid al-Fitr in Tripoli August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A forklift prepares to transport crates of bank notes at an airport in Benghazi August 31, 2011. Britain's Royal Air Force on Wednesday flew a special mission to Libya -- freshly printed bank notes worth more than $1.5 billion which will be used to help its new rulers pay public workers and banks to replenish cash machines. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A forklift (rear) transports crates of bank notes at an airport in Benghazi August 31, 2011. Britain's Royal Air Force on Wednesday flew a special mission to Libya -- freshly printed bank notes worth more than $1.5 billion which will be used to help its new rulers pay public workers and banks to replenish cash machines. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R), Mustafa Abdel Jalil, chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council (NTC), and Mahmoud Jibril, the head of Libya's rebel National Transitional Council, pose as they attend a bilateral meeting ahead of the 'Friends of Libya' conference in Paris September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Civilians attend Eid al-Fitr celebrations after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in Tahreer Square about 40 km (25 miles) west of Tripoli August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Anti-Gaddafi fighters from the Warfallah tribe wait in the outskirts of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter from the Warfallah tribe flashes the victory sign after he hung up the Kingdom of Libya flag at a telecommunications mast 15 km north of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-Gaddafi fighters from the Warfallah tribe wait in the outskirts of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter from the Warfallah tribe walks as he waits in the outskirts of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter from the Warfallah tribe fixes his bullets chain as he waits in the outskirts of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter from the Warfallah tribe waits in a vehicle in the outskirts of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-Gaddafi fighters from the Warfallah tribe wait in the outskirts of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-Gaddafi fighters gather in Al-Noflea to prepare for a sweep of the area for pro-Gaddafi forces, about 450 km (279.6 miles) west of Benghazi, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An anti-Gaddafi fighter mans a machine gun as fighters gather at Al-Noflea to prepare for a sweep of areas for pro-Gaddafi fighters, 450 km (279.6 miles) west of Benghazi September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Anti-Gaddafi fighters gather in Al-Noflea to prepare for a sweep of areas against forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi 450km (280 miles) west of Benghazi September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks as they gather in Al-Noflea to prepare for a sweep of the area for pro-Gaddafi forces, about 450 km (280 miles) west of Benghazi, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Anti-Gaddafi fighters pose as they gather in Al-Noflea to prepare for a sweep of the area for pro-Gaddafi forces, about 450 km (280 miles) west of Benghazi, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Ahmed Abdallah Oun, a close friend of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and a senior military figure, raises his hand to block the camera as he sits in a vehicle after his capture by anti-Gaddafi fighters in Tripoli in this still image taken from a September 4, 2011 video. REUTERS/Reuters TV

National Movement for Liberation leader Wesam Saleh Abu Gharara (R) searches the house of Ahmed Abdallah Oun, a close friend of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and a senior military figure, in Tripoli in this still image taken from a September 4, 2011 video. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Anti-Gaddafi fighters from the Warfallah tribe gather in the outskirts of Bani Walid town, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces southeast Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

NORTH OF BANI WALID, Libya Forces of Libya's interim ruling council are poised for an assault on the desert town of Bani Walid after negotiators failed to persuade Muammar Gaddafi loyalists to abandon one of their last remaining bastions.

The town is one of just a handful of areas in Libya still under the control of Gaddafi loyalists after a six-month rebellion ousted the leader from Tripoli last month.

Outside the town, a negotiator for the National Transitional Council forces now in control of the country said talks with tribal leaders were over.

"As chief negotiator, I have nothing to offer right now. From my side, negotiations are finished," Abdallah Kanshil said at a checkpoint some 60 km (38 miles) outside Bani Walid.

"They said they don't want to talk, they are threatening everyone who moves. They are putting snipers on high rise buildings and inside olive groves, they have a big fire force. We compromised a lot at the last minute," he said.

It would be up to the NTC to decide what to do next, he added. "I urge Gaddafi people to leave the town alone."

Tribal elders from Bani Walid had come out to negotiate after NTC spokesmen said several times over the previous day that talks were over and they were about to attack.

There has been speculation from NTC officials that members of Gaddafi's family, perhaps even the former Libyan leader himself, may be hiding there.

No comment was available from the other side.

Anti-Gaddafi forces have also closed in on the deposed leader's birthplace in the coastal city of Sirte.

"There are ongoing negotiations regarding Sirte between the elders and various tribes and the free Libya forces surrounding Sirte," NTC military spokesman Ahmed Bani said in Benghazi. "The time is coming when talk is done with and we will enforce our will upon liberating the city of Sirte."

To the east of Sirte fighters were dug in and also said they were ready to advance.

"We are awaiting the green light from the council," said Naji al-Maghrabi, commander of a brigade. "If they tell us, 'Move into Sirte now,' we will."

One fighter, Belqassem Souliman, said: "They have no way out but to surrender or die."

HUMANITARIAN CONCERNS

Independent accounts from the three pro-Gaddafi bastions of Sirte, Bani Walid and Sabha, deep in the Sahara desert, have not been available as communications appear to be cut off.

The UN's senior humanitarian official in Libya said he was worried about humanitarian problems in the few pockets of territory where Gaddafi loyalists are still in control.

"We are looking very closely at the situation in Sirte," said Panos Moumtzis, UN humanitarian coordinator for Libya.

"We are preoccupied about the protection of civilians in this area. We understand that there is a dialogue taking place. We would really like to see a peaceful solution as fast as possible."

Earlier on Sunday NTC negotiator Abdul Azil said NATO-backed NTC forces were just 10 km from Bani Walid and inching forward, ready to attack what he said were an estimated 100 pro-Gaddafi fighters there.

"We are waiting for the order for our commanders to go into the city. We have told them we are coming. Everyone should stay at home. Hopefully it will be done without bloodshed," he said, as NATO warplanes roared overhead.

In Tripoli, life has started returning to normal after last month's fighting and a Muslim holiday last week. Traffic has become heavy as fuel supplies improved. Cafes are busy and offices have begun opening.

NTC officials have announced plans to bring their heavily-armed fighters under control and try to integrate thousands of them into the police force and find jobs for others.

Officials said there would also be retraining and reintegration schemes for those who fought for Gaddafi.

The disintegration of Gaddafi's rule after a six-month war has left a security vacuum in Libya, with no state security forces. There are also large numbers former rebel fighters who are not part of any formal structure, and huge quantities of unsecured weapons.

After chasing out Gaddafi from his Tripoli compound last month, Libya's new rulers are trying to control the entire country and restore normality.

But in an early sign of divisions, Ismail al-Salabi, a Libyan Islamist military commander who fought Gaddafi's forces called on the interim cabinet to resign because they were "remnants of the old regime.

A spokesman for Gaddafi, who has been in hiding since his foes seized Tripoli on August 23, has dismissed talk of surrender and said powerful tribal leaders were still loyal to him.

"He's in the country," Moussa Ibrahim told Reuters on Friday in a call from an undisclosed location. "He's in a safe place surrounded by many people who are prepared to protect him.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, Christian Lowe and Alex Dziadosz in Tripoli, Sherine El Madany in Umm Qundil, Emma Farge in Benghazi, Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Barry Malone and Alastair Macdonald in Tunis, and Amena Bakr and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Alastair Macdonald and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Peter Graff)