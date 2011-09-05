Anti-Gaddafi fighters from the Warfallah tribe wait in the outskirts of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter from the Warfallah tribe flashes the victory sign after he hung up the Kingdom of Libya flag at a telecommunications mast 15 km north of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-Gaddafi fighters from the Warfallah tribe wait in the outskirts of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter from the Warfallah tribe walks as he waits in the outskirts of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter from the Warfallah tribe fixes his bullets chain as he waits in the outskirts of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter from the Warfallah tribe waits in a vehicle in the outskirts of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-Gaddafi fighters from the Warfallah tribe wait in the outskirts of the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Anti-Gaddafi fighters gather in Al-Noflea to prepare for a sweep of the area for pro-Gaddafi forces, about 450 km (279.6 miles) west of Benghazi, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An anti-Gaddafi fighter mans a machine gun as fighters gather at Al-Noflea to prepare for a sweep of areas for pro-Gaddafi fighters, 450 km (279.6 miles) west of Benghazi September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Anti-Gaddafi fighters gather in Al-Noflea to prepare for a sweep of areas against forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi 450km (280 miles) west of Benghazi September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks as they gather in Al-Noflea to prepare for a sweep of the area for pro-Gaddafi forces, about 450 km (280 miles) west of Benghazi, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Anti-Gaddafi fighters pose as they gather in Al-Noflea to prepare for a sweep of the area for pro-Gaddafi forces, about 450 km (280 miles) west of Benghazi, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Ahmed Abdallah Oun, a close friend of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and a senior military figure, raises his hand to block the camera as he sits in a vehicle after his capture by anti-Gaddafi fighters in Tripoli in this still image taken from a September 4, 2011 video. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Saadi Gaddafi, the third son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (portrait on left), speaks at a news conference in Sydney in this February 7, 2005 file photo. Saadi said on August 31, 2011 he had contacted a commander of the Libyan National Transitional Council in Tripoli with authorisation from his father as part of efforts to stop the bloodshed in Libya, al-Arabiya TV reported. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files

National Movement for Liberation leader Wesam Saleh Abu Gharara (R) searches the house of Ahmed Abdallah Oun, a close friend of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and a senior military figure, in Tripoli in this still image taken from a September 4, 2011 video. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Anti-Gaddafi fighters from the Warfallah tribe gather in the outskirts of Bani Walid town, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces southeast Tripoli September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks next to a vehicle as he mans the last checkpoint to enter the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Anti-Gaddafi fighters with weapons keep guard at the last checkpoint to enter the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks as he keeps guard at the last checkpoint to enter the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

An anti-Gaddafi fighter prepares breakfast at the last checkpoint to enter the town of Bani Walid, currently held by pro-Gaddafi forces, in south east Tripoli September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Anti-Gaddafi forces move their tanks towards the front line from Al-Noflea, the closest area to the city of Sirte, 450 km (279.6 miles) west of Benghazi, towards Om El Khanfousa September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An anti-Gaddafi fighter looks on from his vehicle in the Al-Noflea, the closest area to the city of Sirte, 450 km (279.6 miles) west of Benghazi September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

NORTH OF BANI WALID, Libya Libyan forces have massed outside a pro-Gaddafi desert town that has refused to surrender, building a field hospital in preparation for a possible last stand.

On-off talks involving tribal elders from Bani Walid, south of Tripoli, and a fog of contradictory messages in recent days, reflect the complexities of dismantling the remnants of Gaddafi's 42-year rule and building a new political system.

At a military checkpoint some 60 km (40 miles) north of the town on the road to the capital, Abdallah Kanshil, who is running talks for the interim government, told journalists a peaceful handover was coming soon. Nevertheless, a dozen vehicles carrying NTC fighters arrived at the checkpoint.

"The surrender of the city is imminent," he said on Monday. "It is a matter of avoiding civilian casualties. Some snipers have surrendered their weapons ... Our forces are ready."

Similar statements have been made for days, however. With communications cut, there was no word from inside Bani Walid.

But 20 km closer to the town, NTC forces built a field hospital and installed 10 volunteer doctors to prepare for the possibility that Gaddafi loyalists would not give up.

"The presence of pro-Gaddafi forces in Bani Walid is the main problem. This is their last fight," said Mohamed Bin Dalla, one of the doctors. "If Bani Walid is resolved peacefully then other remaining conflicts will be also be resolved peacefully."

Forces loyal to the National Transitional Council (NTC) are also trying to squeeze Gaddafi loyalists out of his home town of Sirte, on the coast, and a swathe of territory in the desert.

GADDAFI IN "GOOD SPIRITS"

Moussa Ibrahim -- believed by the NTC to be in Bani Walid -- said the deposed leader was in good health and good spirits somewhere in Libya in remarks broadcast on Monday.

"Muammar Gaddafi is in excellent health and in very, very high spirits," Ibrahim said.

"He is in a place that will not be reached by those fractious groups, and he is in Libya," Ibrahim told the Syrian-owned Arrai TV in response to a question on the whereabouts of Gaddafi.

Last week, a senior NTC military commander said he believed Gaddafi was in Bani Walid, 150 km south of Tripoli, along with his son Saif al-Islam, his former heir apparent.

"We will prevail in this struggle until victory," Ibrahim said. "We are still strong, and we can turn the tables over against those traitors and NATO allies."

Some NTC officials said they had information that Saif al-Islam had fled Bani Walid on Saturday for the southern deserts.

Al Arabiya television reported that a senior former official, Mansour Dhao, had turned up in Niger to the south, beyond Libya's deserts. Niger officials described him as the head of Gaddafi's security brigades.

Bani Walid is the main stronghold of the Warfalla tribe, a diffuse group of up to a million people, and its fate may be decided in talks between tribal leaders in the town who remain loyal to Gaddafi and others in cities such as Misrata and Tripoli who have joined the revolt.

"They are now talking cousin to cousin," said one Warfalla man who spoke to Reuters near Bani Walid. "But as you can see, it is still not going well."

Even as tribal elders in flowing white robes squatted in the shade on Sunday for talks with NTC fighters in T-shirts and jeans, some homes in the nearby town of Tarhouna were still flying Gaddafi's all-green Libyan flag, while others had raised the red, green and black flag revived by the revolution.

CHINESE ARMS

At the same time as it is grappling with the problem of rooting out the final remnants of a fallen dictatorship, the NTC is facing its first teething problems as a government.

In Tripoli, two weeks after the Western-backed rebels overran the city, there are still water shortages, but other supplies are improving.

Ahmad Darat, the interim interior minister, said about half the police force had returned to work in the capital.

"As the days go by, they are coming back to work," he said.

The NTC announced a plan on Sunday to offer work in the police and elsewhere to disbanded rebel fighters -- a move of a kind recommended by the United Nations, which is concerned about the large numbers of disorganised armed men in Libya.

The NTC is keen not to demonise those who served the old regime, to avoid what it sees as an error that contributed to Iraq's descent into bloody anarchy after Saddam Hussein's fall.

"The vast majority of the policemen are serving the people and as the days go by we expect them to come back," Darat said.

Asked about complaints about the conditions of people being held by the new authorities for questioning, Darat acknowledged there were problems in prisons but said they would improve as resources became available.

Ian Martin, a United Nations adviser in Tripoli, said after a meeting at the Interior Ministry that the NTC should ensure that rights were respected.

"One of the most important challenges is the restoration of public security in the hands of a system which will respect human rights rather than the previous system which violated human rights," he said.

China, which has been concerned it might lose out commercially to Western powers in the new Libya, said it had not been aware of offers of arms to Gaddafi apparently made by Chinese companies in recent months.

Documents found in Tripoli and published by a Canadian newspaper indicated officials from Gaddafi's administration had sought to circumvent a U.N. arms embargo and believed they had assurances from Chinese firms that they could supply weapons.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, Christian Lowe and Alex Dziadosz in Tripoli, Sherine El Madany in Ras Lanuff, Emma Farge in Benghazi, Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Barry Malone and Alastair Macdonald in Tunis, Sami Aboudi, Amena Bakr and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Alastair Macdonald and Barry Malone;Editing by Michael Roddy)