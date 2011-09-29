An anti-Gaddafi fighter test-fires his anti-aircraft gun at a rebel position north of the besieged city of Bani Walid before heading to the front September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Salash

An anti-Gaddafi fighter plays with a baby of a displaced Libyan family who fled Sirte amid heavy shelling, causing them to leave the children's mother and two other siblings behind in Sirte, in Khamseen Gate, east of Sirte September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Smoke rises as anti-Gaddafi fighters fire from a tank during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces, near the entrance of Sirte, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Africans suspected of being mercenaries and detained by anti-Gaddafi fighters on the outskirts of Sirte, wait to be questioned, at a base in Herawa town, east of Sirte, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Several anti-Gaddafi fighters who were injured amid heavy shelling in Sirte wait to be transported in Red Crescent helicopters from Ras Lanuf to Benghazi September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An anti-Gaddafi fighter is transferred to an ambulance along the road after he was hit by a shrapnel during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces, near the entrance of Sirte, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Forces loyal to Libya's interim rulers fire a rocket from an area about 2 km (1 mile) from the centre of the coastal city of Sirte September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A view of the Alqurthabia International Airport in Sirte which is now under the control of anti-Gaddafi fighters September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A damaged photo of Muammar Gaddafi lies on the floor inside the airport at Sirte which is now under the control of the anti-Gaddafi fighters September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A view of the departure lounge at the airport in Sirte which is now under the control of anti-Gaddafi fighters September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A view of the VIP lounge at the airport in Sirte which is now under the control of anti-Gaddafi fighters September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Anti-Gaddafi fighters keep watch near the front entrance to the airport at Sirte which is now under their control September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Clothes and luggages lie in a pile at the airport in Sirte which is now under the control of anti-Gaddafi fighters September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, which is now under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

TRIPOLI Desperate civilians are fleeing the besieged Libyan coastal city of Sirte where the battle to dislodge fighters loyal to ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi has caused heavy casualties, U.N. and other sources said.

Interim government forces on Thursday recaptured the airport in Sirte, where Gaddafi loyalists have been using sniper, rocket and artillery fire to fight off full-scale assaults and retain one of their last two main bastions.

But the prolonged fight for Gaddafi's hometown has raised mounting concern for civilians trapped inside the city of about 100,000 people, with each side accusing the other of endangering civilians.

"They're shelling constantly. There's indiscriminate fire within individual neighbourhoods and from one area to another," Hassan, a resident who escaped the city, told Reuters.

Aid agencies said on Wednesday that a humanitarian disaster loomed in Sirte amid rising casualties and shrinking supplies of water, electricity and food.

Libya's interim government has asked the United Nations for fuel for ambulances to evacuate its wounded fighters from Sirte, a U.N. source in Libya said on Thursday.

The U.N. is sending trucks of drinking water for the increasing flow of civilians crammed into vehicles on the road from Sirte, heading either towards Benghazi to the east or Misrata to the west, he added.

But fighting around the city and continuing insecurity around Bani Walid, the other loyalist hold-out, are preventing the world body from deploying aid workers inside, he said.

"There are two places we'd really like access to, Sirte and Ben Walid, because of concern on the impact of conflict on the civilian population," the U.N. source in Tripoli, speaking by telephone on condition of anonymity, told Reuters in Geneva.

CARE FOR FIGHTERS

In Tripoli, interim Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril said the NTC had allocated $400 million to treat fighters who were wounded in the rebellion against Gaddafi and provide grants for Libyan students studying abroad.

Jibril also said that families of fighters killed in fighting would be paid 400 Libyan dinars ($335) a month and a monthly salary of 450 to 500 Libyan dinars would be paid to Libyans who quit their jobs to pick up arms against Gaddafi. He did not say for how long those payments would be made.

Libya's new rulers are trying to get a grip on the whole country, rein in their own unruly militias and get on with reconstruction and democratic reform.

Jibril said efforts to form a new interim government have been suspended until after the capture of Sirte and Bani Walid.

"There are no negotiations at the moment to form a transitional government after the NTC decided to keep the current formation to facilitate the (country's) affairs until the land is liberated," Jibril said.

"There are two fronts, Sirte and Bani Walid. I hope those two areas would be liberated soon so that we can start forming a new interim government," he said, ruling out any role in the future government.

There has been speculation that divisions are preventing the formation of a more inclusive interim government.

INTERPOL ALERT

More than a month after NTC fighters captured Tripoli, Gaddafi remains on the run, trying to rally resistance to those who ended his 42-year rule. Some of his family members have taken refuge in neighbouring Algeria and Niger.

Interpol issued an alert calling for the arrest of Gaddafi's son Saadi who fled to Niger three weeks ago. The Lyon-based police agency said it was acting at the request of the NTC, which accuses Saadi of leading military units that cracked down on protests and of misappropriating property.

Interpol has already issued "red notices" for the arrest of Gaddafi, his son Saif al-Islam and his intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi, all wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity.

Gaddafi's former prime minister, Al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, who had fled to Tunisia, only to be arrested for illegal entry, has started a hunger strike in prison to protest a Libyan request for his extradition, his lawyer said.

Tunisian prosecutors say Mahmoudi will stay in jail pending an extradition decision, even though he won an appeal against a six-month prison sentence for entering Tunisia illegally.

(Additional reporting by Sherine El Madany in Sirte, William MacLean and Alexander Dziadosz in Tripoli, Emad Omar in Benghazi; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Roddy)