An anti-Gaddafi fighter test-fires his anti-aircraft gun at a rebel position north of the besieged city of Bani Walid before heading to the front September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Salash

An anti-Gaddafi fighter plays with a baby of a displaced Libyan family who fled Sirte amid heavy shelling, causing them to leave the children's mother and two other siblings behind in Sirte, in Khamseen Gate, east of Sirte September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Smoke rises as anti-Gaddafi fighters fire from a tank during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces, near the entrance of Sirte, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Africans suspected of being mercenaries and detained by anti-Gaddafi fighters on the outskirts of Sirte, wait to be questioned, at a base in Herawa town, east of Sirte, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Several anti-Gaddafi fighters who were injured amid heavy shelling in Sirte wait to be transported in Red Crescent helicopters from Ras Lanuf to Benghazi September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An anti-Gaddafi fighter is transferred to an ambulance along the road after he was hit by a shrapnel during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces, near the entrance of Sirte, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Forces loyal to Libya's interim rulers fire a rocket from an area about 2 km (1 mile) from the centre of the coastal city of Sirte September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A view of the Alqurthabia International Airport in Sirte which is now under the control of anti-Gaddafi fighters September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A damaged photo of Muammar Gaddafi lies on the floor inside the airport at Sirte which is now under the control of the anti-Gaddafi fighters September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A view of the departure lounge at the airport in Sirte which is now under the control of anti-Gaddafi fighters September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A view of the VIP lounge at the airport in Sirte which is now under the control of anti-Gaddafi fighters September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Anti-Gaddafi fighters keep watch near the front entrance to the airport at Sirte which is now under their control September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Clothes and luggages lie in a pile at the airport in Sirte which is now under the control of anti-Gaddafi fighters September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A view of the departure lounge at the airport in Sirte which is now under the control of anti-Gaddafi fighters September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, which is now under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Anti-Gaddafi fighters pray at the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

A family flees the city of Sirte on a pick-up truck, seen at a checkpoint 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) outside the city September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Anti-Gaddafi fighters are seen during heavy fighting as they push forward towards the centre of Sirte, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Anti-Gaddafi fighters prepare ammunition at a rebel position north of the besieged city of Bani Walid before heading to the front, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

A rocket is seen as anti-Gaddafi fighters push towards the centre of Sirte during heavy fighting October 1, 2011. Fighting continued on fronts to the west and east of the town on Saturday, with both sides again exchanging rocket and mortar fire. REUTERS/Anis Mili

An anti-Gaddafi fighter who was injured amid heavy shelling on the roundabout in Sirte receives medical treatment at a field hospital, 20 km (12 miles) east of Sirte, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

SIRTE Aid workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) brought medical supplies into Muammar Gaddafi's besieged hometown of Sirte on Saturday as fears grew that a humanitarian disaster may unfold inside.

Civilians have been streaming out of Sirte in their hundreds over the last few days as interim government forces intensified their shelling of the coastal city in an effort to dislodge fighters loyal to Gaddafi.

The prolonged battle for Sirte, encircled by anti-Gaddafi fighters and hit by regular NATO airstrikes, has trapped people inside the town of about 100,000 people through several fierce assaults over two weeks.

Fighting continued on fronts to the west and east of the town on Saturday, with both sides again exchanging rocket and mortar fire. Loud thuds were heard from the centre, and white smoke billowed up into skies where NATO planes roared.

A truckload of supplies and two cars carrying European ICRC workers arrived at western checkpoint manned by fighters loyal to the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC).

Some NTC commanders said they would try to allow the foreign workers safe passage into the city but shelling continued.

An ICRC worker, Karen Strugg, told Reuters her colleagues had made it inside.

"They're inside delivering medical aid. And they want to come out," Strugg said on a road leading into the centre.

Fighting remained heavy at a roundabout in the east of the city where NTC fighters have been held at bay for six days by artillery and sniper fire from pro-Gaddafi forces.

NTC commanders said the snipers were the main factor frustrating their advance. Reuters journalists have seen some anti-Gaddafi fighters run from the front under the fire.

On Saturday, when a truck careened back from the roundabout carrying a dead NTC fighter, his comrades fired into the air and began to shout, "Muammar, the rat! He is killing us!"

BANI WALID RAID

Gaddafi loyalists and some civilians were blaming NATO air strikes and shelling by NTC forces for killing civilians.

NATO and the NTC deny that. They and some other civilians coming out of the town say pro-Gaddafi fighters are executing people they believe to be NTC sympathisers.

The NTC is under pressure to strike a balance between a prolonged fight that would delay its efforts to govern and a quick victory which, if too bloody, could worsen divisions and embarrass the fledgling government and its foreign backers.

"This war is going to go for a long time. Do you know why? It's because of the snipers. What will finish it is the rockets but they can't do that because of the civilians," a man called Mohammed said as he fled with his parents.

NTC officials have been shocked by the intensity of the resistance from the pro-Gaddafi fighters at Sirte and Bani Walid, the other main town holding out.

On Friday evening, one person was killed and six were wounded when pro-Gaddafi fighters emerged from Bani Walid and staged a surprise attack on the eastern flank of NTC forces stationed to the north, residents of the area told Reuters on Saturday.

The residents said it was believed to be the third or fourth time that such an assault had been attempted by the town's defenders since the start of the NTC's attack in early September.

As concern mounts for people in both towns, several residents have told Reuters they are leaving Sirte because they have not eaten for days.

"I am not scared. I am hungry," said Ghazi Abdul-Wahab, a Syrian who has lived in the town for 40 years.

Some residents say they had paid up to $800 for fuel to leave the city because it was scarce. Others said pasta and flour were now changing hands for large sums of money.

Doctors at a field hospital said an elderly woman died from malnutrition and they had seen other cases.

(Additional reporting by William MacLean in Tripoli and Emad Omar in Benghazi; Writing by Barry Malone; Editing by Sophie Hares)