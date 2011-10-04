Doctors treat the children of families fleeing from the fighting in Sirte at a medical center in Herawa, 70 km (43 miles) east of Sirte, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A family flees the fighting in Sirte at a checkpoint 4 km (2.5 miles) outside the city controlled by anti-Gaddafi fighters, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Anti-Gaddafi fighters keep watch near the front entrance to the airport at Sirte which is now under their control September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

An anti-Gaddafi fighter who was injured amid heavy shelling on the roundabout in Sirte receives medical treatment at a field hospital, 20 km (12 miles) east of Sirte, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Dibeh Fakhr, Spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, talks about the humanitarian situation of displaced people from Sirte at Ashreen Gate, 20 km (12.4 miles) east of Sirte October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An anti-Gaddafi fighter guards a captured man believed to be a pro-Gaddafi fighter in Sultan area, about 60 km (37.3 miles) east of Sirte October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-Gaddafi fighters walk as smoke is seen from incoming shelling by pro-Gaddafi forces about 500 meters (0.31 miles) from the entrance of Sirte, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-Gaddafi fighters search belongings of families fleeing from Sirte at the eastern gate checkpoint, 50km (31.1 miles) east of Sirte October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A bullet-riddled picture of Muammar Gaddafi hangs on the wall of a cafetaria at a gas station of Bou Hadi town after anti-Gaddafi fighters took control in Sirte October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An anti-Gaddafi fighter seizes a flag of the Gaddafi regime during a house search after taking control of Bou Hadi in Sirte October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Ambulance members who work for a field hospital pray at a square in Bou Hadi of Sirte October 3, 2011, after anti-Gaddafi fighters took control of the town. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires an RPG-7 during fighting in an area about 1 km (0.6 miles) from the centre of Sirte October 3, 2011. The city of Sirte on the Mediterranean coast is the birth place of Gaddafi and is at the centre of a battle for control between diehard fighters loyal to Libya's deposed leader and forces with the National Transitional Council (NTC), the country's new rulers. REUTERS/Anis Mili )

Anti-Gaddafi fighters drive into the town of Bou Hadi in Sirte October 3, 2011, after taking control from Gaddafi forces. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man fleeing with his family flashes a victory sign as he crosses a checkpoint on the outskirts of the besieged Libyan city of Sirte October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A family fleeing fighting load their belongings into a car at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the besieged Libyan city of Sirte October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire heavy machine gun towards Gaddafi forces during clashes between the two sides, about 500 metres from the entrance of Sirte, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Smoke is seen rising over the city of Sirte, October 4, 2011, during clashes between anti-Gaddafi fighters and Gaddafi forces. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

SIRTE, Libya Libyan interim government forces have pledged to mount a final decisive attack on Muammar Gaddafi's hometown and one of his former lieutenants says he believes the deposed leader is ready to fight to the end.

"I think Gaddafi ... has not left the country. I strongly believe, based on my knowledge of him, that he is fighting with his weapons and alongside his men," Gaddafi's former Prime Minister Al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, who is in prison in Tunisia, said in comments passed to Reuters by his lawyer.

"He will not give up and he will not lay down his weapons until the end," Mahmoudi said on Tuesday.

Gaddafi and several of his sons are still at large more than seven weeks after rebel fighters stormed the capital and ended his 42-year rule. His supporters hold Sirte and the town of Bani Walid, south of Tripoli.

Government forces who had for three weeks been pinned down by artillery and rocket fire on the eastern edges of Sirte have since advanced several kilometres (miles) into the city, capturing the southern district of Bouhadi.

Bullet-holed cars carrying terrified, ill and hungry civilians crawled out of Sirte. Aid agencies say they are concerned about civilians who are trapped inside the city by the fighting and running out of food, water, fuel and medicine.

Commanders of forces loyal to the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) are talking of a "final" push to take the town. Backed by NATO warplanes, they have been bombarding pro-Gaddafi positions inside Sirte.

U.S. Defence Secretary Leon Panetta said he expected NATO aerial operations over Libya to continue while fighting goes on, but that the alliance would discuss the issue this week.

"As long as there's fighting that's continuing in Libya, I suspect that the NATO mission would continue," Panetta told reporters in Cairo.

NATO renewed the mission in September for 90 days but agreed to review conditions every 30 days to see whether operations could be ended.

A senior U.S. Defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the "general consensus is that we're not there yet because of the continued fighting and resistance of pro-Gaddafi forces."

Panetta said the fighting in Sirte and the mystery over Gaddafi's whereabouts left a question mark over how to end NATO's air operation and allow the interim administration to move on to other issues.

Gaddafi's former prime minister, who is in prison while the authorities in neighbouring Tunisia consider a request from the NTC for his extradition, said he would be ready to cooperate with Libya's new rulers if they dropped that request.

"I hope to be a part of the solution in Libya and not part of the problem," he said.

GRIM SCENES IN HOSPITAL

Concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Sirte have focussed on the Ibn Sina hospital. Medical workers who fled Sirte said patients were dying on the operating table because there was no oxygen and no fuel for the hospital's generators.

"It's a disaster," a doctor who gave her name as Nada told Reuters as she fled the city on Tuesday. "They are hitting the hospital. Two kids have died there. There is random shooting at the hospital from both sides."

On the east of the city on Tuesday, NTC fighters said they were trying to clear a corridor to the hospital but that they were being hampered by pro-Gaddafi snipers.

Gaddafi's former prime minister, who is not on the list of former Libyan officials wanted by the International Criminal Court, distanced himself from the repression of the old regime.

"I tell you one thing: I was hated by Gaddafi's entourage," al-Mahmoudi said. "I am convinced that I have done nothing bad to the Libyans," he said. "My role was to ensure food supplies for the Libyan people, particularly during the crisis."

"The French know very well that this was the role I played ... I had no military role."

Gaddafi's spokesman, and some civilians leaving Sirte, have blamed NATO bombing and NTC shelling for killing civilians and destroying buildings in the town.

NATO and the NTC say Gaddafi loyalists have been executing suspected NTC sympathisers and forcing others to fight.

A Red Cross convoy delivered oxygen and other urgently needed medical supplies to the hospital on Monday after an earlier attempt was aborted because of heavy fighting.

Ali Durgham, leaving the city with several relatives, told Reuters his father had been killed and his uncle gravely wounded by a shell as they walked to a mosque on Monday.

"My father died in my arms," he said, weeping. "I buried him yesterday."

Medical staff outside Sirte said they had been told the corridors of Ibn Sina were full of patients and that only pro-Gaddafi fighters or members of his tribe were being treated.

A military spokesman for the interim government has said that Gaddafi's son Mutassim is hiding in the hospital.

(Additional reporting by Emad Omar in Benghazi, Jessica Donati, William Maclean and Joseph Logan in Tripoli and David Alexander aboard a U.S. military aircraft; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrew Roche)