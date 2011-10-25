Libyan refugees in Tunisia celebrate after hearing news that Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in Sirte, outside their embassy in Tunis October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Libyans celebrate at Martyrs square in Tripoli October 20, 2011 after hearing the news that Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

An anti-Gaddafi fighter points at the drain where Muammar Gaddafi was hiding before he was captured in Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, covered in blood, is held on a truck by NTC fighters in Sirte in this still image taken from video footage October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Courtesy Al Jazeera TV

A man purported to be former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen in this still image taken from video footage on October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, covered in blood, is pulled from a truck by NTC fighters in Sirte in this still image taken from video footage October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, covered in blood, is pulled from a truck by NTC fighters in Sirte in this still image taken from video footage October 20, 2011. Gaddafi was killed on Thursday as Libya's new leaders declared they had overrun the last bastion of his long rule, sparking wild celebrations that eight months of war may finally be over. REUTERS/Libyan TV via Reuters TV

This still image taken from amateur video posted on a social media website and obtained by Reuters, October 21, 2011, shows former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, covered in blood, after his capture by NTC fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

An anti-Gaddafi fighter exits the drain where Muammar Gaddafi was hiding before he was captured in Sirte October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council (NTC) Mustafa Abdel Jalil (R) shakes hands with the medical staff of Benghazi Medical Center during a visit to greet those wounded in fighting October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council (NTC) Mustafa Abdel Jalil (C) visits fighters, injured during fighting in Sirte, in Benghazi Medical Center October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

The death certificate of Muammar Gaddafi is seen in Misrata October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Anti-Gaddafi fighters gesture to the crowds during celebrations for the liberation of Libya in Quiche, Benghazi October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An anti-Gaddafi fighter takes a photograph with his mobile phone inside the storage freezer where the body of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi was displayed in Misrata October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

TRIPOLI NATO is to formally decide on Wednesday whether to end its mission over Libya now that Muammar Gaddafi is dead and buried and the country's new leaders have declared the nation "liberated".

The likely decision to end the alliance's patrols over the skies of Libya at the end of the month marks another milestone in what the National Transitional Council (NTC) has pledged will be a road towards democracy and free and fair elections in 2013.

But the deaths of Gaddafi and his son Mo'tassim after both were captured wounded but alive on Thursday and the grisly public display of their decomposing bodies in a Misrata meat locker have made the NTC's Western backers uneasy about Libya's prospects for stable government and respect for the rule of law.

Gaddafi and Mo'tassim were buried in a secret desert location on Tuesday to prevent their graves becoming a shrine for any remaining followers in the oil-rich North African state.

Under pressure from Western allies, the NTC promised on Monday to investigate how Gaddafi and his son were killed. Mobile phone footage shows both alive after their capture. The former leader was seen being mocked, beaten and abused before he died, in what NTC officials say was crossfire.

The treatment of others who supported Gaddafi and fought alongside him was now an issue, said U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Jeffrey Feltman.

"This is a test. The NTC has repeatedly said that they will distinguish themselves from the Gaddafi regime in terms of the respect of human rights and the rule of law," he told a news conference in Morocco.

"Now is the time for them to begin actions that will help them reinforce these words."

RIVALRIES

Emerging from 42 years of often brutal one-man rule, many Libyans are savouring the end of eight months of bitter civil war won with NATO's backing and are unconcerned about how Gaddafi met his end and how his body was treated afterwards.

"Throw him in a hole, in the sea, in garbage. No matter. He is lower than a donkey or a dog and only foreigners say they care about how we killed him. And they are lying," said engineer Ali Azzarog, 47.

Hatred of Gaddafi unified his disparate opponents, who will likely now tussle for power during a planned transition to democracy in a nation riven with regional and tribal rivalries.

With economic problems at home, NATO countries are expected to endorse an end to their U.N.-mandated mission in Libya when their ambassadors meet in Brussels on Wednesday after a preliminary decision last week to end it on October 31.

"We said that we would consult closely with the United Nations and the NTC and that process of consultations is ongoing," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.

Libyan interim Oil and Finance Minister Ali Tarhouni said he wanted NATO to maintain its mission for another month, but hoped for a swift end to United Nations sanctions to free up funds for the interim government to pay salaries and help reconstruction.

SAIF ON THE RUN

NATO spokeswoman Lungescu declined to say whether NATO might extend the mission.

"I don't know whether there is a formal request. All these things remain to be sorted out. But in the end this is a political decision," she said.

NATO's Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, James Appathurai, said he expected the alliance to confirm its decision to end the mission.

"I don't expect that there will be a change to that decision, because it is quite clear that the pro-Gaddafi elements no longer have the command and control or other capabilities to pose an organised threat to civilians. That is now finished, and as a result our operation will end," he said.

Western military powers have already begun winding down the Libyan mission, and diplomats have said the majority of NATO equipment, including fighter jets, has already been withdrawn.

A NATO statement on Tuesday said operations in the interim would involve intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, although NATO would retain the capability to conduct air strikes if they were needed.

The one remaining element from the old order is Gaddafi's sons, the enigmatic Saif al-Islam, who remains on the run. Once viewed as a moderate reformer, he vowed to help his father crush his enemies once the revolt began.

An NTC official said Saif al-Islam was in the southern desert near Niger and Algeria and was set to flee Libya using a false passport.

(Reporting by Taha Zargoun in Sirte, Barry Malone and Jessica Donati in Tripoli, Rania El Gamal and Tim Gaynor in Misrata, Christian Lowe, Jon Hemming and Andrew Hammond in Tunis, Hamid Ould Ahmed in Algiers, Samia Nakhoul in Dubai, Abdoulaye Massalaatchi in Niamey, Matt Falloon in London, Souhail Karam in Rabat; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by David Stamp and Ralph Gowling)