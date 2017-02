ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday condemned "with extreme firmness" the killing of the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other embassy staff and pledged to maintain support for Libyan authorities.

"We remain at the side of the authorities of the new democratic Libya who will not spare their efforts, I am sure, to prevent the progress being made in Libya, which Italy supports, from being taken hostage," Monti told a news conference.

Monti is due to meet Libyan National Assembly President Mohammed Magarief in Rome on Friday.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)