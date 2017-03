TRIPOLI Two Italians have been abducted in an Islamist stronghold in eastern Libya, a security source said on Saturday.

The two construction workers were kidnapped in Derna, east of Benghazi, where they had been working on a road project, the security source said.

"We are trying to establish the identity of the kidnappers, to find out about their demands," the source said.

Derna is a stronghold of radical Islamists in the east of the OPEC producer.

(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)