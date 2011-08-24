An employee of the Libyan Embassy tears a portrait of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at the garden of the embassy in Buenos Aires August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

CAIRO Libya's fugitive leader Muammar Gaddafi thinks he can return to power when NATO ends its air campaign, his former right-hand man told Al Jazeera television.

"Gaddafi is delusional because he thinks he can disappear in Libya and, when NATO leaves, he believes he can gather his supporters," said Abdel Salam Jalloud, who defected to Libya's rebels before they overran most of the capital on Tuesday.

Jalloud, who was speaking in an excerpt from an interview to be aired on the satellite news channel, was a member of the junta that staged the 1969 coup that brought Gaddafi to power.

He is believed to have fallen out of favour with the veteran leader several years ago.

Jalloud said he thought Gaddafi was still in Tripoli.

"The rebels must open the roads. After they open the roads, he may dress in woman's clothes and leave Tripoli for the Algerian border or Chad. He is drunk with power," he said.

