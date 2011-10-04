CAIRO Libya's de facto prime minister, Mahmoud Jibril, told a television channel on Tuesday he would not stay office after the interim government's forces take control of whole country.

Supporters of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi still control pockets of Libya, including Sirte on the Mediterranean coast.

"I will not stay in any official post after the liberation," Jibril told the Arabic-language satellite channel Al Arabiya. Jibril leads the National Transitional Council's executive body and also handles the foreign affairs portfolio.

