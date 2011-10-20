TRIPOLI Libya's de facto prime minister Mahmoud Jibril said on Thursday he had unconfirmed reports that Muammar Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam had been tracked down near the city of Sirte and that his convoy was under attack.

Speaking at a news conference in Tripoli, Jibril confirmed that Muammar Gaddafi, who ruled Libya for 42 years until August, had been killed after he was captured in Sirte.

"We confirm that all the evils, plus Gaddafi, have vanished from this beloved country. I think it's for the Libyans to realise that it's time to start a new Libya, a united Libya, one people, one future," he said.

He also called on neighbouring Algeria to hand over members of Gaddafi's family who fled there in August. Two of Gaddafi's sons, his daughter and his wife are in Algeria.

(Reporting By Barry Malone; Writing by Christian Lowe)