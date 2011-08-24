LONDON Britain is closely following developments in the Tripoli hotel where foreign journalists are staying, confined by fighting and guarded by gunmen loyal to deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday.

"I am monitoring that situation hour by hour," Hague told reporters after chairing a meeting of Britain's National Security Council.

Some 35 foreign journalists and at least two foreign politicians have been trapped for five days in deteriorating conditions in the once-opulent Rixos hotel.

"We are in touch with their news organisations of course -- we are concerned about their safety..," said Hague.

"We're also doing what we can to help through talking to the (rebel) National Transitional Council ... and to any others who may be able to help."

While opposition forces control large parts of Tripoli, fighting continued as Gaddafi loyalists bombarded areas in the centre of the capital, including the neighbourhood of the hotel.

The Rixos hotel just south of the Tripoli city centre appeared to be one of the few parts of the city not under rebel control. Foreign media inside the hotel, including Reuters journalists, have for days been holed up inside the hotel. Snipers were active on the streets outside.

A Reuters reporter in the hotel said food and water supplies were running low. She said early on Wednesday that armed men loyal to Gaddafi who had been patrolling the hotel compound were no longer in sight, but it was not clear if they had withdrawn.

