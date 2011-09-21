Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
MISRATA, Libya Libyan fighters have captured the southern oasis town of Jufra from forces loyal to deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi, a military spokesman for the National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Wednesday.
"The whole of the Jufra area, we have been told it has been liberated," Fathi Bashaagha told reporters in the city of Misrata.
Jufra, some 700 km (435 miles) southeast of Tripoli, is one of the last Gaddafi strongholds and NTC officials have mentioned the possibility of a large arms cache there.
It was not possible to independently verify that the town had been captured.
(Reporting by Alex Dziadosz; Writing by Joseph Nasr)
WASHINGTON U.S. forces killed 11 al Qaeda operatives in two air strikes near Idlib, Syria, this month, including a member with links to the late Osama bin Laden and other top leaders of the group, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.