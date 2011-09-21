MISRATA, Libya Libyan fighters have captured the southern oasis town of Jufra from forces loyal to deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi, a military spokesman for the National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Wednesday.

"The whole of the Jufra area, we have been told it has been liberated," Fathi Bashaagha told reporters in the city of Misrata.

Jufra, some 700 km (435 miles) southeast of Tripoli, is one of the last Gaddafi strongholds and NTC officials have mentioned the possibility of a large arms cache there.

It was not possible to independently verify that the town had been captured.

(Reporting by Alex Dziadosz; Writing by Joseph Nasr)