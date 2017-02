CAIRO Libya's National Transitional Council said on Thursday that several top officials loyal to Muammar Gaddafi had fled to Algeria and Egypt, both neighbours to Libya, Al Arabiya television reported.

It said they included Omran Abukraa, who was Libya's oil chief, and an official identified as al-Tayyeb al-Safi.

A Tunisian official source told Reuters on August 20 that Abukraa was in Tunisia.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)