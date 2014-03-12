VALLETTA Former Libyan prime minister Ali Zeidan was in Malta for two hours late on Tuesday on a refuelling stop before going to "another European country", Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told state-owned television TVM.

Muscat said he spoke briefly to Zeidan.

Libya's parliament voted Zeidan out of office on Tuesday after rebels humiliated the government by loading crude on a tanker that fled from naval forces. Parliament swore in Defence Minister Abdallah al-Thinni as acting prime minister.

State prosecutor Abdel-Qader Radwan said in Tripoli he had banned Zeidan from travelling abroad because he faced an investigation over alleged financial irregularities.

Western powers fear the OPEC member state could break apart, with the government struggling to rein in armed militias and tribesmen who helped oust dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

