TRIPOLI A defiant Muammar Gaddafi rejected on Thursday demands by Libya's new rulers that his forces should surrender.

"Libya will not surrender and will not be colonised. We will fight them wherever they are and burn the earth under their feet ... you will not find sleep and rest in our land," he said in his second audio message of the evening, carried on Syria-based al Rai TV.

The National Transitional Council has given Gaddafi's forces a week to surrender.

"Resistance is growing in Tripoli and it will be liberated inch by inch," Gaddafi said. "The green flag hovers everywhere from the borders with Algeria, Niger and Chad to the Mediterranean shore."

