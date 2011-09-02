MISRATA, Libya NTC forces in Libya's third biggest city of Misrata said Friday they were reinforcing security to intercept supporters of Muammar Gaddafi trying to infiltrate the area from their haven in nearby Sirte.

Leaders of the National Transitional Council (NTC) have said they would wait another week before attacking remaining Gaddafi strongholds such as his hometown Sirte and Bani Walid, both named as possible hiding places of the fugitive former Libyan leader.

Rebels on the ground said they were ready to advance should talks with tribal leaders in those cities collapse.

"There will be fighting here. We have pushed them out of this area. We are still trying to push them further out. ... There are Gaddafi scouts everywhere," said Ibrahim Obaid, a rebel fighter.

Regional commanders of NTC forces said they had received intelligence that Gaddafi loyalists aimed to stage attacks and destabilise Misrata, a regional rebel hub between Bani Walid and Sirte.

NTC forces in trucks, painted in bright red and yellow colours to help NATO warplanes distinguish them from Gaddafi vehicles, have patrolled the open desert outside Sirte and Bani Walid to intercept any Gaddafi loyalists.

In Misrata NTC forces say they have up to 16,000 fighters geared up for an advance, and that their war will not be over until they catch Gaddafi.

NTC leaders have given Sirte, Bani Walid and other remaining strongholds until the end of next week to surrender peacefully and avoid further bloodshed, or face a full military assault.

