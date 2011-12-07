Militias in the Libyan city of Misrata have built up a vast arsenal of weapons, presenting the country's new rulers with a test of their ability to assert their authority over disparate armed groups.

Below is an approximate list of the weapons and ammunition seen during visits last week to four weapons sites in Misrata.

The list represents only a fraction of the arms in the city as there are many more weapons stores to which Reuters did not have access.

Tanks (T-55 & T-72) 38

Self-propelled guns 9

Armoured personnel carriers 7

Tank transporters 4

signals unit 1

heavy mortars 10

Armed pick-up trucks 18

Mortar rounds 2480

tank rounds 312

Helicopter rocket pods 21

Mortar warheads 4500

Grad rockets 536

Helicopter-fired anti-tank warheads 10 boxes

Shoulder-fired surface-air missiles 2

Small arms ammunition 155 boxes

Grad launchers 13

Field guns 16

artillery rounds 202

(Compiled by Christian Lowe Editing by Maria Golovnina)