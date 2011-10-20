The new Libyan government's television channel broadcast Thursday a close-up picture showing Muammar Gaddafi's son, Mo'tassim, lying dead on a stretcher in what appeared to be a hospital.

Motassim's head was titlted down and his long hair was hanging down from the stretcher. He was stripped to the waist. The television did not say where the picture was taken. The information minister with Libya's interim government had earlier confirmed to Reuters that Mo'tassim was dead and had been hiding with his father in Sirte.

(Reporting By Joseph Nasr)