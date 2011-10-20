In this file picture, Libyan government spokesman Moussa Ibrahim speaks to the media during a news conference in Tripoli August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

SIRTE, Libya A Libyan transitional forces commander said Moussa Ibrahim, former spokesman for Muammar Gaddafi's fallen government, was captured near the city of Sirte on Thursday.

Abdul Hakim Al Jalil, commander of the 11th brigade, also said he had seen the body of the chief of Gaddafi's armed forces, Abu Bakr Younus Jabr.

"I've seen him with my own eyes," he said and showed Reuters a picture of Jabr's body. "Moussa Ibrahim was also captured and both of them were transferred to (our) operations room."

(Reporting by Jon Hemming; Editing by Mark Heinrich)