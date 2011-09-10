BRUSSELS NATO confirmed its aircraft were flying missions over the southern Libyan town of Bani Walid on Saturday, as forces loyal to the ruling interim council fought to capture the Gaddafi stronghold.

"All I can confirm is that NATO aircraft have been operating in the area today, but we cannot comment on any current operational activities," a NATO official said.

Witnesses reported earlier on Saturday seeing multiple NATO airstrikes on the town, which is one of the last remaining areas of the North African country still under the control of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

