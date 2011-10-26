BRUSSELS NATO has postponed until Friday a meeting of alliance ambassadors which had been set for Wednesday and was expected to formalise a decision to end its Libya mission, a NATO official said.

"The Libya discussion has been moved to Friday to accommodate the ongoing consultations with the United Nations and the National Transitional Council," the NATO official said, referring to Libya's interim rulers.

NATO states took a preliminary decision last Friday to end NATO's mission in Libya on October 31 and the commander of the operation said Tuesday that the alliance believed NTC forces would be capable of handing security threats.

However, Libyan interim Oil and Finance Minister Ali Tarhouni said Tuesday he wanted NATO to maintain its mission for another month.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by Rex Merrifield)