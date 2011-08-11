Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Rebel forces in western Libya drove their offensive north towards the town of Zawiyah near the Mediterranean coast on Thursday, trying to get within striking distance of the capital, Tripoli.

* Swedish police stormed the Libyan embassy in Stockholm on Thursday after a small group of anti-Gaddafi protesters occupied the building earlier in the day.

* The European Union named Libya's Al-Sharara Oil Services Company and the Organisation for Development of Administrative Centres (ODAC) as the two entities it has added to a sanctions blacklist.

* Libyan state television said British Prime Minister David Cameron was using "Irish and Scottish mercenaries" to tame riots in England.

* Libya's rebels said on Wednesday they were on the verge of capturing the coastal oil town of Brega, in what could be a decisive step towards unlocking the country's oil wealth and forcing out Gaddafi.

* Tunisia has intercepted five truckloads of fuel to be smuggled into Libya, an official said on Wednesday, in a move to curb an illegal trade helping keep Gaddafi in power.

* NATO said it conducted 134 air sorties on Wednesday 46 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* NATO said key targets hit on Wednesday included:

-- One ammunition store in the Brega area

-- Two armed vehicles in the vicinity of Wadda

-- One armed vehicle and one anti-aircraft system in the area of Gharyan

-- Three armed vehicles and one surface-to-air missile in the vicinity of Tripoli

-- One military facility, one bunker, one command-and-control node and one radar site in the vicinity of Sebha

-- Three command-and-control nodes and two military stores in the Tawurgha area

-- One military facility, one command-and-control node bear Zlitan

-- One multiple rocket launcher in the vicinity of Bir Al Ghanem

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 18,533 sorties including 7,037 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Seventeen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Wednesday, 11 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None was boarded or diverted.

A total of 2,135 vessels have been hailed, 215 boarded and nine diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)