Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Libyan rebels launched an assault on Wednesday to drive forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi out of a strategic city on Tripoli's outskirts, and said that encircled Gaddafi troops had abandoned two towns further west.

* Rebels fighting to topple Gaddafi scorned reports of secret talks with the Libyan leader on Tuesday as their forces fought to secure gains and the United States said Gaddafi's days were numbered.

* Gaddafi's forces have been weakened and his days appear to be numbered, U.S. Defence Secretary Leon Panetta said on Tuesday.

* NATO said it conducted approximately 100 air sorties on Tuesday, approximately 50 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* NATO said key targets hit on Tuesday included (without specifying where):

-- Two military storage facilities

-- One anti-aircraft gun

-- Five military vehicles

-- Two surface-to-air missile trailers

-- One surface-to-air missile launcher

-- One command and control node

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted approximately 19,000 sorties including approximately 7,000 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fifteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Tuesday, 13 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None were boarded or diverted.

Approximately 2,200 vessels have been hailed, approximately 220 boarded and 10 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

