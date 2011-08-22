Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Libyan government tanks and snipers put up scattered, last-ditch resistance in Tripoli on Monday after rebels swept into the heart of the capital, cheered on by crowds hailing the end of Muammar Gaddafi's 42 years in power.

* Gaddafi, urging civilians to take up arms against rebel "rats," said in an audio broadcast that he was in the city and would be "with you until the end." But there was little sign of popular opposition to the rebel offensive, two of Gaddafi's sons were seized and it was unclear where he was.

* World leaders were in no doubt that, after six months of an often meandering revolt backed by NATO air power, the disparate and often fractious rebel alliance was about to take control of the North African desert state and its extensive oil reserves.

* Early on Monday, rebel spokesman Nouri Echtiwi said, tanks and pick-up trucks mounted with machineguns had emerged from Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound.

* U.S. President Barack Obama and other Western leaders urged Gaddafi to accept defeat and prepared to work with the rebels -- though the future leadership of Libya remains unclear.

* In China and Russia, both powerful critics of the NATO war launched in March in support of the rebels, officials agreed that Libya appeared to have new masters.

* Libya's charge d'affaires in London, who supports the rebels, said NATO should stop its air strikes in Libya.

* Libyan Prime Minister Al Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi arrived on the southern Tunisian island of Djerba late on Sunday, an eyewitness and a local source told Reuters.

* A ship capable of evacuating 300 foreigners will arrive in Tripoli on Tuesday, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Monday.

* The African Union will hold an emergency meeting on the situation in Libya later on Monday, AU officials said.

* NATO said it conducted 126 air sorties on Sunday, 46 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit on Sunday included:

-- in the vicinity of Tripoli: three command and control facilities, one military facility, two radars, nine surface-to-air missile launchers, one tank, two armed vehicles

-- near Bin Ghashir: one radar

-- in the area of Al Aziziyah: five surface-to-air missile launchers.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 19,877 sorties including 7,505 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fifteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Sunday, 14 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Two were boarded but none diverted.

* A total of 2,276 vessels have been hailed, 228 boarded and ten diverted since the start of the arms embargo.