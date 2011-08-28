Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* A natural gas pipeline from Libya to Europe has been repaired, paving the way for resumed shipments, rebel military spokesman Ahmed Bani said.

* Tunisian authorities reopened the main border crossing into Libya on Sunday, and dozens of vehicles moved through, a Reuters correspondent on the scene said.

* Libyan forces closed in on Muammar Gaddafi's home town of Sirte, vowing to seize it by force if negotiations failed, and their leaders ruled out any talks with the deposed ruler, other than on the terms of his surrender.

* It will take Libyan rebels more than 10 days to take control of Sirte, a rebel commander told Reuters.

* Muammar Gaddafi's forces may have executed scores of prisoners and killed civilians as rebels overran the Libyan capital Tripoli last week, Human Rights Watch said.

* The influential Libyan tribe of Abdel Fattah Younes, the slain rebel commander and interior minister under Muammar Gaddafi who defected near the outset of Libya's six-month uprising, vowed to take justice into their own hands if rebel leaders do not release the results of an investigation into his death by the end of Ramadan.

* All five of Libya's refineries are offline due to a lack of crude oil production and damage to facilities, the rebel oil firm AGOCO said on Saturday, leaving rebel forces wholly reliant on fuel imports.

* The charred remains of around 53 people have been found in a warehouse in Tripoli, apparently opponents of Muammar Gaddafi who were executed as his rule collapsed, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.

* NATO said it conducted 115 air sorties on Saturday, 36 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit on Saturday included:

-- In the vicinity of Tripoli: 1 surface-to-surface missile launcher.

-- In the vicinity of Sirte: 1 surface-to-surface supply vehicle.

-- In the vicinity of Bani Walid: 1 military supply storage.

-- In the vicinity of Al Aziziyah: 1 surface-to-air missile facility.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 20,633 sorties including 7,768 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Sixteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Saturday, 22 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. One was boarded, but none were diverted.

* A total of 2,398 vessels have been hailed, 240 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

