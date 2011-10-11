Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* The European Union expressed concern on Monday over the fate of conventional weapons in Libya and called on the country's interim government to secure any stockpiles of chemical arms components.

* Libyan transitional government forces said they had cornered Muammar Gaddafi loyalists in the centre of the deposed leader's hometown of Sirte on Monday, but many civilians were still trying to flee the fierce street fighting.

* Many civilians from Sirte are also fighting alongside the remnants of Gaddafi's army in the belief the outsiders will commit atrocities once they capture the city of 75,000 people. Gaddafi is believed to be hiding in the desert far to the south.

* Elsewhere in the city, grown rich on 42 years of Gaddafi largesse, troops and residents still loyal to the former leader launched counter attacks after losing three landmark buildings -- the hospital, the university and the lavish Ouagadougou centre, built to host summits of foreign dignitaries.

* Libya may be able to return to its pre-war-level oil output earlier than 2013 if oil companies resume activities there as quickly as they seem to be doing, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

* A prominent and influential Libyan Islamist cleric, returning to his native land after the overthrow of Gaddafi, has demanded a role for "moderate" Islam in politics.

* NATO said it conducted 87 air sorties on Sunday, 31 of them strike sorties, which aim to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- Three armed vehicles, struck near Bani Walid.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 25,367 sorties, including 9,422 strike sorties, which aim to identify and hit targets. NATO members taking part in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Twelve ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Sunday, eight vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None was boarded or diverted.

* A total of 2,980 vessels have been hailed, 296 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

(Reporting by Johanna Somers)