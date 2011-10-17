Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis:

* Libyan interim government forces said on Monday they had raised the country's new flag over Bani Walid, one of the last bastions of pro-Muammar Gaddafi loyalists, but it was not yet clear if the town had been completely captured.

* In Sirte, where Gaddafi loyalists have been under siege for weeks, there was little or no sign of the disorganised NTC forces making any progress on Monday and, amid chaos and confusion, in some places they had even been pushed back.

* Residents returning to Sirte accused Libyan interim government fighters of demolishing and looting homes, shops and public buildings in Gaddafi's home town to take revenge for its support of the fugitive leader.

* After weeks on the run, thousands of black Libyans driven from their homes during the revolt against Gaddafi have found refuge in a squalid camp they hope is only temporary.

* Once residents of Gaddafi's stronghold of Tawergha, the families now wander a dusty compound ringed with rubbish and staffed by a handful of volunteers from the city of Benghazi, struggling to prevent the spread of disease as numbers swell.

* A television station based in Syria that supports Gaddafi confirmed on Monday that the deposed Libyan leader's son Khamis had died in fighting southeast of the capital Tripoli on August 29.

* Fighters loyal to Libya's new rulers broke into a locked part of Tripoli's main hospital at the weekend and discovered the remains of 17 people, including a baby, in what staff said was a secret morgue for Gaddafi's opponents.

* Officials say they suspect most of the bodies seen by Reuters were the victims of executions that followed an attempted coup against Gaddafi in 1984.

* NATO said it conducted 58 air sorties last Wednesday, 14 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 25,898 sorties, including 9,568 strike sorties. NATO members taking part in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Twelve ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Sunday, 11 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None was boarded or diverted.

* A total of 3,062 vessels have been hailed, 296 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

