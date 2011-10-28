BRUSSELS NATO confirmed on Friday it would end its Libyan mission next week, seven months after launching air and sea operations that helped bring the overthrow and death of Muammar Gaddafi.

Ambassadors from the 28 NATO states meeting in Brussels formalised a preliminary decision reached a week ago to end on October 31 the mission that NATO took over on March 31.

* PROTECTING CIVILIANS:

-- NATO took control of all military operations for Libya under the United Nations Security Council resolutions 1970 & 1973 on March 31.

-- The aim of the operation, named Unified Protector, was to protect civilians and civilian-populated areas under attack or threat of attack.

-- It comprised of three elements: an arms embargo, a no-fly-zone and actions to protect civilians from attack or the threat of attack.

* MILITARY ASSETS:

-- Equipment for the mission included supply ships, frigates, destroyers, submarines, amphibious assault ships (also called landing platform docks) and aircraft carriers.

-- At its peak, 21 naval assets were assigned to NATO in support of the operation. By the end of September, 10 nations provided 12 naval assets to the embargo.

* FACTS ABOUT THE MISSION:

-- On September 21, NATO extended both elements of the mission for up to 90 days starting September 28

-- Sixteen countries had provided air assets and flown sorties in support to the operation. This effort was complemented by NATO-owned AWACS surveillance and reconnaissance planes.

* SOME NUMBERS:

-- NATO's 26,000 sorties, including 9,600 strike missions, destroyed about 5,900 military targets since they started the mission on March 31.

-- These included Libya's air defences and more than 1,000 tanks, vehicles and guns, as well as Gaddafi's command and control networks.

