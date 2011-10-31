NATO ends its Libyan mission on Monday, seven months after launching air and sea operations that helped bring about the overthrow and death of Muammar Gaddafi.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, secretary-general of the 28-member military alliance, visited Tripoli to mark the formal end of a mission that NATO began on March 31.

* PROTECTING CIVILIANS

-- NATO started all military operations in Libya under U.N. Security Council resolutions 1970 and 1973 on March 31.

-- The aim of the operation, named Unified Protector, was to protect civilians and civilian-populated areas under attack or threat of attack.

-- It comprised three elements: an arms embargo, a no-fly zone and actions to protect civilians from attack or the threat of attack.

* MILITARY ASSETS

-- Equipment for the mission included supply ships, frigates, destroyers, submarines, amphibious assault ships (also called landing platform docks) and aircraft carriers.

-- At its peak, 21 naval assets were assigned to NATO in support of the operation. By the end of September, 10 nations were providing 12 naval assets to enforce the arms embargo.

* FACTS ABOUT THE MISSION

-- On September 21, NATO extended both elements of the mission for up to 90 days starting September 28.

-- Sixteen countries provided air assets and flew sorties in support of the operation. This effort was complemented by NATO-owned AWACS surveillance and reconnaissance planes.

* SOME NUMBERS

-- NATO's 26,000 sorties, including 9,600 strike missions, destroyed about 5,900 military targets since they started the mission on March 31.

-- These included Libya's air defences and more than 1,000 tanks, vehicles and guns, as well as Gaddafi's command and control networks.

* GADDAFI'S DEATH

-- NATO said its aircraft struck 11 vehicles in an armoured convoy in which Gaddafi was trying to escape from the besieged city of Sirte on October 20, although NATO said it did not know at the time he was in the convoy. They were part of a larger group of about 75 vehicles manoeuvring near Sirte, NATO said.

-- Gaddafi was then killed after being captured, beaten and abused by fighters of Libya's National Transitional Council. His son Mo'tassim was also captured and killed.

-- Another son, Saif al-Arab, was killed in a NATO air strike on Tripoli on April 30. As a four-year-old, he was wounded in a 1986 U.S. air strike on his father's compound ordered by then-President Ronald Reagan.

