BRUSSELS NATO does not know where Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is and the military alliance does not view him as a target, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"If you know, let me know. I don't have a clue, and I'm not sure actually that it really does matter, in the sense that the resolution of this situation will be political," military spokesman Colonel Roland Lavoie told a briefing from his base in Naples, when asked if NATO knew where Gaddafi was.

"I think everybody recognises that Gaddafi will likely not be part of that solution. He's not a key player anymore," he said.

"So from that perspective, we do not know, but I don't think it really matters, although I recognise the symbolic value that it could have for his supporters."

Lavoie added that if Gaddafi left Libya, it would not be an issue for NATO, whose mandate is to protect Libyan civilians.

