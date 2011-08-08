Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Libyan rebels who seized Bir al-Ghanam, 80 km (50 miles) south of Tripoli, said on Monday they would now push on towards Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold in the capital but expected a tough fight.

* Libya's rebels have set up a force to protect oil fields that have come under their control during six months of fighting against Gaddafi's army, rebel officials said on Monday.

* Power and petrol shortages have hit Tripoli, deepening public frustration as months of conflict with NATO-backed rebels take their toll on the seat of Gaddafi's power.

* NATO said it conducted 119 air sorties on Sunday, 59 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* NATO said key targets hit on Sunday included:

-- One military facility, two tanks and one multiple rocket launcher near Brega

-- One anti-aircraft gun, one military facility, one surface-to-air system, one surface-to-surface system and one surface-to-air launcher in the Tripoli area

-- One ammunition store near Waddan

-- Four command-and-control nodes, one military facility, one weapons store, one anti-tank weapon and one multiple rocket launcher in the vicinity of Zlitan

-- One artillery piece in the vicinity of Gharyan

-- One military facility in the Misrata area

* Since NATO took over command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 18,039 sorties, including 6,833 strike sorties. NATO members that have been participating in air strikes in Libya include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Seventeen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Sunday, 10 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None was boarded or diverted.

A total of 2,106 vessels have been hailed, 212 boarded and nine diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)