Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Libyan state television showed what it said was footage of Muammar Gaddafi's son Khamis, who rebels said last week had been killed, visiting Libyans wounded in an air attack east of Tripoli.

* Russia, India and other U.N. Security Council delegations voiced concerns about NATO strikes on Libyan state television last month, saying they were awaiting results of a NATO investigation.

* Libyan officials said dozens of civilians had been killed in a NATO strike on a cluster of farmhouses east of Tripoli, but the alliance said it hit a legitimate military target.

* NATO said it conducted 120 air sorties on Tuesday, 45 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* NATO said key targets hit on Tuesday included:

-- One military facility, one tank, four armed vehicles, three multiple rocket launchers in the vicinity of Brega

-- Nine anti-aircraft systems and eight surface-to-air missile systems

-- One ammunition storage facility in the vicinity of Waddan

-- One command-and-control node in the vicinity of Zlitan

* Since NATO took over command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 18,399 sorties, including 6,991 strike sorties. NATO members that have been participating in air strikes in Libya include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Seventeen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Tuesday, 15 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. One was boarded but it was not diverted.

A total of 2,124 vessels have been hailed, 215 boarded and nine diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

