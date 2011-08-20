Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Rebels battled for towns on either side of the Libyan capital Tripoli on Saturday, and fighting spilt across the border into Tunisia where Libyan infiltrators clashed with Tunisian troops.

* The United States said Muammar Gaddafi's "days are numbered."

* Intense fighting continued in Zawiyah on Saturday. Rebels occupying the centre of the city said pro-Gaddafi forces showed no sign of retreating to the capital.

* NATO said it conducted 130 air sorties on Friday, 26 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit on Friday included:

-- in the vicinity of Az Zawiyah: one artillery piece

-- near Tripoli: nine military facilities, three radars, one radar-guided anti-aircraft weapon system, one tank

-- in the vicinity of Zlitan: one military logistic vehicle, one tank.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 19,646 sorties including 7,423 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fifteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Friday, 15 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Two were boarded, but they were not diverted.

* A total of 2,258 vessels have been hailed, 227 boarded and nine diverted since the start of the arms embargo.