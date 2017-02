BRUSSELS NATO called the situation in Libya "very fluid" on Sunday as rebel fighters streamed into the capital Tripoli, and said the rule of Muammar Gaddafi was "crumbling."

"It's a very fluid situation. We can see that the regime is crumbling, and the sooner Gaddafi realises he cannot win this war against his own people, the better," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.

"He's the one who's responsible for starting the conflict and he should spare his people further bloodshed," she added.