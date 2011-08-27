Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Libyan rebels said they were closing in on Muammar Gaddafi and would merge their disparate fighters in the capital under one command to streamline operations.

* A rebel detachment was heading for Sirte, Gaddafi's birthplace 450 km (300 miles) east of the capital, where British aircraft fired cruise missiles at a headquarters bunker.

* Egypt's state MENA news agency quoted a rebel source as saying a convoy of six Mercedes cars had crossed from Libya into Algeria, the source speculating that senior Libyan officials or Muammar Gaddafi himself and his sons may have fled the country. The report could not be verified.

* Rebel fighters took control of the Ras Jdir border post on Libya's frontier with Tunisia, on a key coastal resupply route from Tunisia to Tripoli.

* The African Union called for the formation of an inclusive transitional government in Libya, saying it could not recognise the rebels as sole legitimate representatives of the nation while fighting continued.

* Italy has proof that Muammar Gaddafi planned to turn its tiny island of Lampedusa into an "inferno" by sending thousands of desperate African migrants there by boat, Foreign Minister Franco Frattini said.

* NATO said it conducted 123 air sorties on Friday, 42 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit on Friday included:

-- in the vicinity of Tripoli: 2 military facilities, 1 military storage facility, 1 surface to surface missile launcher.

-- in the vicinity of Sirte: 1 armoured fighting vehicle, 11 armed vehicles, 3 logistic military vehicles, 1 military observation point, 2 military shelters, 1 military engineer asset.

-- in the vicinity of Ras Lanuf: 2 multiple rocket launchers.

-- in the vicinity of El Assah: 1 Tank.

-- in the vicinity of Okba: 1 surface-to-air-missile transporter, 1 radar.

-- in the vicinity of Al Aziziyah: 1 surface-to-air-missile launcher, 2 radars.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 20,518 sorties including 7,732 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Sixteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Friday, 25 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. One was boarded, but none were diverted.

* A total of 2,376 vessels have been hailed, 239 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.